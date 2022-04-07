Three people were arrested Tuesday in the culmination of an investigation into a storage unit burglary from March. Two of the suspects were arrested during a standoff in which a shelter-in-place order was issued, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday.
Gregory Donally, 32, and Kayla Reilly, 29, were arrested in the aftermath of a standoff with police Tuesday at a residence in the 2700 block of Fredericksburg Drive located in El Paso County, officials said. Police detectives identified the two as suspects in the burglary of thousands of dollars worth of items from a storage facility located in the 2700 block of Janitell Road in mid March, officials said.
Given that several guns were among the items stolen, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team assisted with the arrest. Donally and Reilly were arrested without incident and taken to the El Paso County Jail.
According to officials, detectives identified a third individual, 31-year-old Jesus Perez, as suspect in the burglary and learned that he was staying in a hotel in Pueblo. Members of the police department's armed violent offender unit teamed up with Pueblo police to arrest Perez around midnight Wednesday, officials said. Police found further evidence of Perez's involvement in the burglary at the hotel. He was taken to the Pueblo County Jail.
Officials said Donally had a history of property crime stemming from 2003 and was out on $28,000 bond on three separate criminal cases. Perez was on probation at the time of his arrest.
Officials said police recovered approximately $9,000 worth of belongings and returned them to their owners.