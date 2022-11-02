Three armed robberies were reported within four hours around Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

The first incident was reported around 1:15 a.m., when officers arrived to a convenience store on the 300 block of Mount View Lane, in the area of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Police said video surveillance footage showed "multiple suspects" had entered the store, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

Police did not indicate how much merchandise or cash was taken.

Two other incidents occurred in the southeast area of the city. Just before 3:10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery at a business on the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard, according to the blotter. Police said "multiple individuals" armed with handguns entered the store and stole an "undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise."

Police reported no injuries in the incident.

About two hours later, officers responded to a business in the 2400 block of Arlington Drive, near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Monterey Road, for reports of a third armed robbery.

Police said three suspects armed with handguns entered the store and stole an "undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise." Police reported no injuries in the incident.

Police have not reported any arrests being made in the three robberies, and said the investigations are ongoing.