A second employee at a Denver King Soopers store has died after falling ill with the COVID-19 virus, according to a grocery union.
"It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to our union brother, James Mckay, a Local 7 member and hero," United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 (UFCW Local 7) announced on Facebook Sunday night, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
Mckay, who was in his mid-70s, had worked for King Soopers for nearly 15 years, his union said. Mckay's death came just a week after his coworker Randy Narvaez died after contracting the virus. Both men worked at the 9th Avenue and Downing Street store in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood. That single store has reportedly had about dozen cases of COVId-19.