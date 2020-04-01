Twenty-eight University of Texas students who returned to Austin from a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, have tested positive for the coronavirus, UT officials say. Dozens more are being monitored.
Austin Public Health officials said Tuesday a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a chartered plane to and from Mexico about 10 days ago. Some flew back on commercial flights. Four of those who tested positive showed no symptoms. In addition to the 28 who tested positive, a university spokesman said it is believed many in the larger group were UT students.
Austin Public Health, UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every spring breaker on board the charter plane and are in the process of tracing the commercial flights’ other passengers. The 28 confirmed cases are self-isolating, and others are under quarantine while being monitored and tested, Austin Public Health said.
Local health officials said Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory at the time of their travel, but again urged Austin and Travis County residents to avoid all nonessential travel.
