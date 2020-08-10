A 23-year-old driver was arrested last week for allegedly speeding when he crashed into a motorcycle, killing its passenger, in June, Colorado Springs police said Monday.
Jacob D. Miller was arrested Aug. 6 under suspicion of vehicular homicide, court records show.
An investigation into the June 14 crash found that Miller was driving a sedan eastbound on East Platte Avenue when he struck a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on North Nevada Avenue, police said.
As the motorcycle was crossing the intersection on a green light, Miller allegedly ran a red light and hit the motorcycle, police said.
The motorcycle's driver and passenger were seriously injured and its passenger, Jacqueline Robison, died of her injuries on June 25, police said. Miller was not injured, according to police.
Miller was booked into the El Paso County jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond, court records show.
Robison's death marks the city's 17th traffic fatality this year and the 6th motorcycle-related fatality. Since her death, 23 people have died in traffic crashes this year.