The person found dead at Lake Pueblo State Park from an apparent drowning Thursday has been identified.

Rosalia Niz, a 22-year-old Colorado Springs resident, was identified Friday by the coroner's office. She was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday and an autopsy is scheduled.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers found Liz's body using an underwater drone in about 17 feet of water after responding to a missing person report at Sailboard Beach on the north shore.

The cause of death is still to be determined, but if found to be a drowning Niz's death would be the 23rd in such manner this summer.