A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two teens Tuesday outside a Fountain convenience store during a suspected drug deal Tuesday, authorities said.

Domacio Ohlsen-Aragon is accused of shooting a 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy outside the 7-Eleven at 7725 Fountain Mesa Road, the Fountain Police Department said Thursday. Investigators said they believe Ohlsen-Aragon and a female, who was not named, brought their 1-year-old child with them to a drug deal at the convenience store.

After the shooting, Ohlsen-Aragon returned to the store and gave a statement, Fountain police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in an email.

"Based on his statement, he was taken into custody," she said.

The 19-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The 14-year-old was discharged from a hospital Tuesday. Neither of their names have been released.

Ohlsen-Aragon faces first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and child abuse charges, police said. He is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bail, jail records show.

Police said they expect additional arrests to be made regarding the drug deal.

RELATED: