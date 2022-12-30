Leaders in areas of business, faith, arts and sports were among several notable people in Colorado Springs and around the Pikes Peak region who died in 2022.
The city was also rocked by the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub, that left five dead and nearly 20 injured.
Club Q victims
Ashley Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs.
Her husband, Kurt Paugh, said in a statement that she worked at Kids Crossing and had a "huge heart," helping foster kids, including LGBTQ youths, find welcoming homes.
Raymond Green Vance, a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School, was at the club for the first time. He was with his girlfriend and others to celebrate a friend's birthday.
A family statement said he was "a kind, selfless young adult," willing to go out of his way to help anyone.
Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told The New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her.
"My sister was a good person," her sister Tiffany Loving said. "She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her.”
Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q, a 28-year-old transgender man who completed his transition in June, was remembered as being energetic, lively and helpful, Leia-Jhene Seals, a Club Q performer, said.
"He was sweet, loving and caring. He had an open heart and he just loved everybody," Aston's friend and Club Q regular Alex Gallagher said.
Aston was a “Tulsa Oklahoma punk” and trans man who’d made his way to Colorado Springs on a whim. Here, he found a job at a bigger-on-the-inside LGBTQ+ nightclub tucked behind a block of storefronts off Academy Boulevard, and a chosen family that changed everything.
Derrick Rump, a bartender at Club Q, was described by other employees as bubbly, full of smiles and someone who liked to crack jokes.
Rump, 38, was a native of Kutztown, Pa., who worked at several jobs in and around Colorado Springs — including Colorado College and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — before finding a home as a bartender at Club Q in 2018, friends said.
“I really believe he was the star bartender in Colorado Springs,” said Greg Resha, a former club DJ. “But more than that, we thought of Derrick as the heart of Club Q.”
Henry Allen Jr.
Allen, a former president of the Colorado Springs chapter of the NAACP and civil rights advocate, died in October after a long illness. He was 67.
A 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Allen dedicated the latter decades of his life to public service in the Pikes Peak region. After retiring from the armed services, he served as a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. What Allen saw during his time with the Sheriff’s Office compelled him to become involved in civil rights and social justice, friends and associates said.
“Seeing young Black men incarcerated broke his heart,” said Theresa Null, a former Colorado Springs School District 11 board member. “He became more devoted to civil rights action.”
Lauren "Murphy" Barry
Doherty High School, and the high school swim scene across the area, lost a beloved coach in June.
Barry, the Spartan boys' and girls' swim coach and graduate of Palmer High, died at age of 31. She's survived by her mother, Debra, and father, Jack.
"Murphy came to us based on the entire city reaching out and recommending her," Doherty athletic director Stephanie Leasure said. "As soon as you meet her, she was so happy and gregarious. Anything that could ever be done for our kids, she did."
Jim Bowman
Bowman traded one shade of blue for another.
After playing football for the University of Michigan, Bowman graduated in 1956 and was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps where he served as a pilot. In 1958, he joined the Air Force Academy as an original cadre member and served as a football coach, announcer and an associate athletic director until 2007.
Bowman bled Falcon blue for all 27 of the academy's sports.
"Every Monday, when you went in his office if your team competed, he knew who did what and who didn't do what they were supposed to do," said George Koury, one of 14,000 athletes Bowman recruited. "He knew every player on most rosters, so (he was) a pretty impressive individual."
A prominent and beloved figure at the academy for nearly five decades, Bowman died in August in Corvallis, Ore., at age 89.
Dow Finsterwald
More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, Dow Finsterwald devoted his life to golf as the longtime professional at The Broadmoor.
Finsterwald, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour and the first PGA Championship stroke play champion, died in November at his home in Colorado Springs. He was 93.
“He did all he could for the game,” said his son, the head professional at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. “He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. He loved the rules and he cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete.”
Sam Guadagnoli
Local businessman Guadagnoli perhaps was best known for the string of high-profile nightclubs, bars and restaurants he and his wife, Kathy, operated along the busy Tejon Street retail and entertainment corridor in downtown Colorado Springs.
But Sam Guadagnoli's embrace of the community didn't stop at downtown and didn't stop with business ventures, which grew to include real estate development, hotels and other investments.
A Springs native whom friends say showed little interest in ever leaving town, Guadagnoli also gained a reputation as a supporter and benefactor of downtown events, community charities and nonprofits — from the Tejon Street Bike Fest that paid homage to the motorcycles he loved, to the annual High Country Toy Run to the performing arts.
On a personal level, friends facing a hardship might discover a check written by Guadagnoli to help them through their troubles.
"He loved this place, he loved this town, he loved this community," said his son, Justin.
Guadagnoli, who had suffered from a series of health issues, died in September. He was 71.
Howard Kirstel
Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel.
The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died in May. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.
Many knew him as "Red," a nickname his curly red hair earned him in San Francisco in the '60s and '70s, where he played in solo and group ensembles and became friends with a who's who list of musicians, including Joan Baez and Phil Lesh. And then Garcia, along with future Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, invited him to play guitar in their pre-Grateful Dead band dubbed Mother McCree’s Mississippi Mud-Stomping Marching Band and Tea Society.
Robert "Bob" LeDonne
LeDonne will be remembered for his ceramics, metal sculptures and inventive spirit.
The internationally known Colorado Springs artist died in January. He was 76. He's survived by his partner, Alice Mayfield.
"He was a thoughtful friend and generous with his information," said artist and Bridge Gallery co-owner Deena Bennett. "He was really creative. He used glazes and combined throwing and hand-built work into one piece. I've never seen anybody do the type of work he did, and it was totally intuitive on his part."
LeDonne's work has been collected globally, as well as shown and sold in many Colorado Springs galleries, including the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. His work also resides in the permanent collections at Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art and Colorado History Museum in Denver.
Ralph Lindeman
The longtime track and field coach at Air Force, Lindeman died in May.
Lindeman, 70, had led the Falcons’ program for 33 years and just a week before his death had led the men’s team to a conference championship and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors.
Lindeman and wife, Cindy, had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2021. The couple had a son, Brian, daughter, Jennifer, and six grandchildren.
“Coach Ralph Lindeman is one of the greatest coaches and men that I know,” Air Force football assistant Tim Horton wrote. “A friend who will be so missed by everyone, especially his athletes.”
Lee Milner
A longtime Colorado Springs parks' advocate and environmentalist, Milner died in December at the age of 75 of cancer after decades of fighting for the community's beloved open spaces.
Milner, 75, was tireless in his Colorado Springs advocacy that started in the 1980s and continued after he moved to Washington for his wife's health in late 2020. In August, he sent out a proposed slogan for the upcoming campaign to extend the dedicated Trails, Open Space and Parks tax: "Provide for the Future. Protect the Past."
It's a saying that captures Milner's work on land preservation and air quality.
Milner was part of the core group that put the TOPS question on the ballot twice in the 1990s, a longtime member of the city's working committee that guides open space purchases and a founder of the Trails and Open Space Coalition, in addition to working with many other environmental groups.
Hilaree Nelson
Nelson spent years pursuing her passion up treacherous, snowbound summits, a woman in an extreme sport dominated by men, pushing boundaries and breaking ice on her way to the top of the world — and the top of her game.
It was in the return to base camp, however, where Nelson truly found her groove, carving out a name as a champion and trail-blazing ski mountaineer whose legacy will continue to reverberate long after her death in September at the age of 49 in September in Nepal.
“Her thing was climbing big mountains and then finding the steepest, best ski descent that others had not done,” said veteran climber Phil Wortmann, of Colorado Springs.
The body of the Telluride resident and Colorado College graduate, who’d honed her early skills climbing in Garden of the Gods park, was recovered after she disappeared near the summit of 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain.
Nelson’s life- and climbing partner, Jim Morrison, said the fall happened when the pair were skiing down to regroup with their Sherpa team after struggling through “tough conditions” to summit the mountain.
Charmaine Nymann
Nymann, for whom the the community garden at Bear Creek Regional Park on Colorado Springs’ west side is named, died in April at her daughter’s house in Phoenix. She was 92.
Nymann was the primary gardener at the site in 1985, when after nine years of overseeing the property, Colorado State University Extension withdrew from managing it.
Nymann's dream was to create a large-scale community garden run by the gardeners themselves, and she led the effort to gain approval from El Paso County commissioners for the Bear Creek garden to continue.
She formed a nonprofit organization, the Bear Creek Garden Association, in order to lease the land from the county and operate the 140 plots for residents to grow vegetables for personal use.
Andrew Peery
Competitive. Selfless. Committed.
From California to numerous counties in Colorado, police and law enforcement officers along with family and friends gathered in August to pay their respects to a man who many say was the definition of a hero.
Peery, an El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy, was killed in a shooting in Security-Widefield that left two others dead.
"We honor Andrew today for his friendship, his commitment and his service," Sheriff Bill Elder said at the funeral. "Andrew embodied service before self. He embraced it. That is why his ultimate sacrifice means so much: His service, and his sacrifice were for a purpose far greater than himself."
Peery, 39, is survived by his wife Meghan and two children.
Michael Sheridan
Sheridan retired as bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs back in 2021 after about 18 years in the role, but he still made regular appearances around the diocese as bishop emeritus in the year that followed. Sheridan died in September at the age of 77.
During his time as bishop from 2003 to 2021, Sheridan oversaw the development of the diocese’s Office of Ministry for Hispanic Catholics. At the time of his arrival there was just one Hispanic parish; today there are six.
Fr. Francisco J. Quezada, the first-ever Vicar of Hispanic Ministry, said it was through Sheridan’s leadership and commitment to the Hispanic community that the initiative was able to succeed on limited funding.
“The priesthood and being bishop day in and day out is all he knew,” Quezada said. “He was a man of few hobbies, just going at the grind of the priesthood and doing it well.”
Norvell James Simpson
The first Black member of Colorado Springs School District 11’s Board of Education, Simpson died in June after a long illness. He was 91 years old.
A native of Rochester, N.Y., Simpson spent 22 years in the Air Force before retiring to Colorado Springs in 1971. Against the advice of friends and family, he ran for D-11 school board a few years later.
“I was told that no Negro had ever been elected to the Colorado Springs Board of Education,” Simpson told his biographer, Marcella Ruch, for the 2001 book titled Just Doing My Job. “I hoped to change that.”
Simpson served on the board for 10 years, including stints as vice-president and president. According to his biography, the district was dealing with many of the issues it faces today, including declining enrollment, budget concerns and underpaid teachers.
Ed Webster
Webster, who attended Colorado College in the 1970s and set the standard on many now-famous crags across the West and the globe, died suddenly in November at his home in Maine. He was 66. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Joyelle.
Webster's record-setting ascent up Mount Everest's Kangshung Face, a never-before-done mission, capped the climber's legend in 1988.
Webster grew into one of the mightiest of a shaggy, ragtag bunch he joined from the Boston suburbs. As a boy there, he became mesmerized by photos of Everest. He cut his teeth on rock out east before setting his sights on Colorado College and grander obstacles on the other side of the country.
A trusted historian of the sport, Stewart Green wrote a remembrance of Webster calling him, simply, "one of the great rock climbers, mountaineers and adventurers of the late 20th century."
Red “Gene” Williams
Williams loved a good conversation. In a town where everybody knows your name, Red Williams stood out as one of Woodland Park’s finest and friendliest. Williams died at home in October with Ruth, his wife of 71 years, by his side. He was 88.
Entrepreneurs who built a successful furniture business together, the Williams were influencers before it was fashionable. Over the years, the couple left their imprint on the decorating style, Early American and country, on countless homes in the Pikes Peak region.
The Williams moved to Woodland Park from California and in 1972 opened Rampart Range Country Store in their log cabin home. In 1981, they bought the log building at Fairview and U.S. 24 to open a second location, followed by a third store in Colorado Springs.
Eventually, they closed two stores and consolidated the inventory in the building in Woodland Park. They retired in 1995 and traveled.