A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in southeast Colorado Springs Monday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of the 1900 block of South Academy Boulevard, near the intersection with Chelton Road, for a auto-pedestrian crash. Officers arrived to find a deceased male on scene who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Academy Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian did not use the crosswalk, police said.

The block was closed after the crash until just before midnight, officials reported.

The pedestrian's death marked the 52nd deadly crash in Colorado Springs in 2022, making this year the deadliest year on the city's roads, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. While on scene for the crash, police told KKTV that Monday's death marks a new record, surpassing the previous record of 51 fatalities in 2020.