Pedestrian crash Academy 111522

A pedestrian was killed during a traffic crash while crossing South Academy Boulevard Monday night.

 Courtesy of KKTV

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in southeast Colorado Springs Monday night, according to Colorado Springs police. 

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of the 1900 block of South Academy Boulevard, near the intersection with Chelton Road, for a auto-pedestrian crash. Officers arrived to find a deceased male on scene who had been hit by a vehicle while crossing Academy Boulevard, police said.

The pedestrian did not use the crosswalk, police said.

The block was closed after the crash until just before midnight, officials reported.

The pedestrian's death marked the 52nd deadly crash in Colorado Springs in 2022, making this year the deadliest year on the city's roads, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. While on scene for the crash, police told KKTV that Monday's death marks a new record, surpassing the previous record of 51 fatalities in 2020.

Hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian closes major road in Colorado Springs
IDs released in multiple Colorado Springs road fatalities

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments