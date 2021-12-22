Coloradans can expect seasonably busy travel conditions and unseasonably clear weather in some parts of the state as they head into holiday festivities this weekend, transportation and weather officials say.

Ski resorts have also joined in, bracing for another bustling holiday week and weekend. Luckily, some say, weather conditions are forecast to cooperate.

Meteorologists for the National Weather Service in Pueblo and Boulder predicted Wednesday that sunny weather with high temperatures in the 60s should be expected in Colorado Springs and Denver through Thursday, with a chance of precipitation on Friday in Denver and Fort Collins.

The Western Slope and southwestern Colorado are likely to see rain or snow showers beginning Thursday, to include Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Pagosa Springs, and Grand Junction.

Meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez said Colorado Springs saw “above normal” temperatures with slight winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely won’t see precipitation before Christmas Day.

Sunny and breezy weather with high temperatures in or near the 60s was also expected for much of southeast Colorado from Thursday to Saturday, including Pueblo, Trinidad and Springfield. Trinidad on Friday also had a 20 percent chance of showers.

That forecast, said Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman Dana Schield, didn’t have airport officials too worried ahead of holiday travel projected to see 91,000 travelers, which was around 20% more than the airport saw in 2019.

Michelle Peulen, state transportation department spokeswoman for southeast Colorado, said weather also wasn’t expected to snarl many holiday travel plans. She advises drivers to check COTrip.org before heading out.

To help with congestion, the state transportation department is suspending all transportation projects by noon on Thursday, and again one week later, on Dec. 30, according to a Tuesday release. The department said those projects will be allowed to resume operations the following Mondays, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

Still, Peulen and the state transportation department said traffic on Interstates 70 and 25 are expected to be heavy, especially along the Front Range.

The Denver International Airport is also expecting a busy holiday, predicting in a Monday press release that more than 2.7 million passengers will travel through Denver from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3. That projection, they said, was around 5% less than the airport saw in 2019.

The busiest days for travel will be Dec. 23, 27 and 29. The airport expects more than 200,000 travelers on those days and between 60,000 and 70,000 people traveling through security checkpoints. They recommend passengers arrive two hours prior to boarding time.

Stephanie Figueroa, spokeswoman for Denver International Airport, said passengers will likely have to wait until the day of travel to get information on weather impacting flights.

As of Wednesday, the forecast for the airport is mostly clear with some rain coming Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Sunday calls for a slight chance of snow.

Figueroa also said that travelers can skip the food line by downloading the "AtYourGate" app in which passengers can have food delivered to their airport gates.

“The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation. “We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let’s end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022.”

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.