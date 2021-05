Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduations are subject to change. Some graduations are requiring advance tickets and some are not allowing in-person attendance. Contact districts and school for most up-to-date information.

ACADEMY SCHOOL DISTRICT 20

• Air Academy High School, 8-10 a.m. May 26, Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Drive.

• Aspen Valley High School, noon-2 p.m. May 24, Liberty High School.

• College Pathways, 2 p.m. May 28, The Classical Academy North Campus field, 975 Stout Road.

• Discovery Canyon Campus, 8-10 a.m. May 27, Liberty High School.

• Liberty High School, noon-2 p.m. May 26, Liberty High School.

• Pine Creek High School, 8-10 a.m. May 25, Liberty High School.

• Rampart High School, noon-2 p.m. May 25, Liberty High School.

• The Classical Academy, 9:30 a.m. May 28, The Classical Academy North Campus field.

• Village High School, noon-2 p.m. May 27, Liberty High School.

CALHAN SCHOOL DISTRICT RJ-1

• Calhan High School, 2 p.m. May 23, high school 800 Bulldog Drive, Calhan.

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN SCHOOL DISTRICT 12

• Cheyenne Mountain High School, 9 a.m. May 31, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.

• The Vanguard School, 10 a.m. May 22, The Classical Academy East Campus lawn, 12201 Cross Peak View. By invitation only.

COLORADO SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 11

• Achieve Online, noon May 21, Garry Berry Stadium, 2020 Glen Summer Road.

• Adult Education, 7 p.m. June 2, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus Auditorium.

• The Bijou School, 9 a.m. May 21, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

• Civa Charter High School, 10 a.m. May 27, outdoors at Civa Charter High School, 4635 Northpark Drive.

• Community Prep, 10 a.m. June 5, school, 332 E. Willamette Ave..

• Coronado High School, 9 a.m. May 19, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd.

• The Digital High School, students graduate from their home school.

• Doherty High School, 3 p.m. May 18, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Mitchell High School, 3 p.m. May 19, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Odyssey ECCO, 1 p.m. May 20, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

• Palmer High School, 9 a.m. May 18, The Broadmoor World Arena.

• Tesla High School, 9 a.m. May 20, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus.

CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1

• Cripple Creek-Victor Junior-High School, 1 p.m. May 27, Dial Field, behind middle and high school, 410 N. B. St., Cripple Creek.

EDISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 54-JT

• Edison High School, check with school for information.

• Edison Prep, check with school for information.

ELLICOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT 22

• Ellicott High School, 11a.m. May 16, high school football field, 375 S. Ellicott Highway, Calhan.

FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 8

• Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 9 a.m. May 29, Guy R. Barickman Stadium, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain.

• Welte Education Center, 2 p.m. May 27, school, 330 Lyckman Drive, Fountain.

HANOVER SCHOOL DISTRICT 28

• Hanover High School, 9 a.m. May 29, high school football field, 17050 S. Peyton Highway.

HARRISON SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

• Atlas Preparatory School, 6 p.m. May 15, drive-in theatre style, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.

• Harrison High School, 9 a.m. May 27, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd.

• James Irwin Charter High School, 1 p.m. May 27, stadium, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.

• Sierra High School, 1 p.m. May 27, UCHealth Park.

LEWIS-PALMER SCHOOL DISTRICT 38

• Lewis-Palmer High School, 1 p.m. May 28, UCHealth Park.

• Palmer Ridge High School, 9 a.m. May 28, UCHealth Park.

MANITOU SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT 14

• Manitou Springs High School, 1 p.m. May 23, Richardson Football Field, 415 El Monte Place, Manitou Springs.

MIAMI-YODER SCHOOL DISTRICT 60-JT

• Miami-Yoder High School,10 a.m. May 22, high school gymnasium, 420 S. Rush Road, Rush.

PEYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT 23

• Peyton High School, contact school for information.

• Peyton Online Academy, contact school for information.

SCHOOL DISTRICT 49

• Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, 4 p.m. May 28, football field, 9433 Vista Del Pico Blvd.

• Falcon High School, 11 a.m. May 30, UCHealth Park.

• GOAL Academy High School, 10 a.m. June 4, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St.

• Homeschool students, 9:30 a.m. May 22, Falcon Legacy Campus, 11990 Swingline Road, Peyton.

• Patriot High School, 11 a.m. May 28, Falcon Legacy Campus sports field.

• Pikes Peak Early Colleges, 7:20 a.m. May 28, Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, 6113 Constitution Ave.

• Power Technical Early College, 10:30 a.m. May 22, James Irwin High School, 5525 Astrozon Blvd.

• Sand Creek High School, 8 a.m. May 31, UCHealth Park.

• Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, 6 p.m. May 28, UCHealth Park.

• Vista Ridge High School, 7:30 a.m. May 30, UCHealth Park.

WIDEFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT 3

• Discovery High School, 4 p.m. May 14, Widefield High School, 615 Widefield Drive.

• Mesa Ridge High School, 11 a.m. May 17, Mesa Ridge High School.

• Widefield High School, 9 a.m. May 15, Widefield High School.

WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-2

• Woodland Park High School, 5 p.m. May 28, Woodland Park High School football field, 151 Panther Way, Woodland Park.

COLORADO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND THE BLIND

• Colorado Springs School for the Deaf and the Blind, 10 a.m. June 4, school gymnasium, 33 N. Institute St.

STATE CHARTER INSTITUTE SCHOOLS

• Colorado Springs Early Colleges, 7:30-10 a.m. May 28, South Campus Open Arena, 6113 Constitution Ave.

• Thomas MacLaren School, 10:30 a.m. May 28, soccer field, 1702 N. Murray Blvd.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

• Colorado Springs Christian School, contact school for information.

• The Colorado Springs School, 8:30 a.m. May 28, The Colorado Springs School - Quad, 21 Broadmoor Ave.

• Evangelical Christian Academy, 7 p.m. May 28, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South.

• Fountain Valley School, 10 a.m. May 22, contact school for location.

• Pikes Peak Academy, 2 p.m. May 29, school gymnasium, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

• Pikes Peak Christian School, 3 p.m. May 16, school auditorium, 5905 Flintridge Drive.

• Springs Baptist Academy, contact school for information.

• St. Mary’s High School, 9 a.m. May 24, Grace Center for Athletics, 1655 Pirate Heights.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

• Air Force Academy, gates open at 6 a.m., May 26, Falcon Stadium, tickets required.

• Colorado College, 9 a.m. May 23, Weidner Field.

• Colorado Technical University, online graduation, 8 a.m. for associates and bachelor's ceremony, 11:30 a.m. for master's and doctoral ceremony Aug. 21; coloradotech.edu/graduation.

• DeVry University, virtual ceremony, 1 p.m. July 17, via DeVry University YouTube page.

• Nazarene Bible College, 2 p.m. May 29, livestream at vimeo.com/537459921.

• Pikes Peak Community College, Drive-in Grad Walk, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.

• University of Colorado Colorado Springs, hybrid in-person and virtual celebrations on May 14. Go online for information: commencement.uccs.edu.

• Webster University, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15, Masonic Lodge Temple, 1150 Panorama Drive.