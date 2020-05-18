Plans for modified in-person ceremonies for graduating high school seniors are still in the works, and all dates below are tentative and may be changed or updated due to COVID-19.
• Academy School District 20
– In-person ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. at Academy District 20 Stadium on Hatchell Field, 8720 Scarborough Drive.
- Air Academy High School – June 22
- Discovery Canyon Campus High School – June 23
- Liberty High School – June 24
- Pine Creek High School – June 25
- Rampart High School – June 26
• Calhan School District RJ-1
- In-person high school graduation will take place on its original date, May 23, at 9 a.m., at the Calhan School Football Stadium.
• Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
– In-person graduation, 9 a.m. May 29, Cheyenne Mountain School Stadium. Alternative ceremony in case of inclement weather is 9 a.m. May 30.
• Colorado Springs School District 11
– Virtual graduations will be held on originally scheduled graduation date and times at high schools. The links :onwill not be live until the time of each graduation:
Doherty: May 19, 9 a.m., https://youtu.be/c1V8-winMP4
Coronado: May 19, 3 p.m., https://youtu.be/JvzR3mdSFFQ
Mitchell: May 20, 9 a.m., https://youtu.be/wdyhNDiGlf0
Palmer: May 20, 3 p.m., https://youtu.be/LBinYkOAjyE
Odyssey: May 21, 9 a.m., https://youtu.be/TsOikrIs8WM
Bijou: May 21, 1 p.m., https://youtu.be/hgyi5cwSGUs
Achieve: May 22, 9 a.m., https://youtu.be/zhY0zQIxz-Q
Tesla: May 22, 1 p.m., https://youtu.be/uYdrc1fiK-g
In-person ceremonies will start at 8 a.m. at Garry Berry Stadium. Ceremonies may be broadcast electronically for all viewers. More details will be communicated from each high school as determined.
– June 22, Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus combined schools (Achieve Online, The Bijou School, Odyssey Early College and Career Options, Tesla Educational Opportunity School)
– June 23, Palmer High School
– June 24, Mitchell High School
– June 25, Coronado High School
– June 26, Doherty High School
• Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1
– In-person ceremony, noon June 18, high school football field.
• Edison School District 54-JT
– Contact district for information.
• Ellicott School District 22
– Contact district for information.
• Falcon School District 49
In-person ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. at UCHealth Park, Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium, 4385 Tutt Blvd.
– Vista Ridge High School, June 25
– Sand Creek High School, June 26
– Falcon High School, June 27
• Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
– Virtual graduation ceremony, 9 a.m. May 23
– In-person ceremony, 9 a.m. June 6, Fountain-Fort Carson High School Stadium, with backup plan in case of inclement weather, 9 a.m. June 7
• Hanover School District 28
– Contact district for information.
• Harrison School District 2
– Drive-thru style graduations May 21 and 22.
• Lewis-Palmer School District 38
In-person ceremonies start at 9 a.m., at the UCHealth Park, Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium, Stadium, 4385 Tutt Blvd.
– Palmer Ridge High School, June 11
– Lewis-Palmer High School, June 12
• Manitou Springs School District 14
– In-person, 10 a.m. May 30 at the high school field. The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded. Parent Zoom meeting 5:30 p.m. May 19.
• Miami-Yoder School District 60-JT
– Contact district for information.
• Peyton School District 3
– In-person ceremony 2 p.m. June 28, with a backup date for 2 p.m. July 26
• Widefield School District 3
Virtual graduation, 7-8 p.m. June 12. A link to watch will be sent to seniors and their families.
In-person graduations:
– Mesa Ridge High School, 11 a.m. June 11, Mesa Ridge High School Football Field
– Widefield High School, 11 a.m. June 12, C.A. Foster Stadium at Widefield High School
– Discovery High Schoo, 2:30 p.m. June 12, C.A. Foster Stadium at Widefield High School
• Woodland Park School District RE-2
– In-person, 10 a.m. May 22. Link will be provided to watch live. If one-time exception of limit of 50 people gathering is not approved, three repetitive sessions will be held.
• Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs
– Virtual graduation ceremony, 10:30 a.m. May 21, youtube.com/channel/UCy9GiBkBZrOs83zhf75cnXA/videos
• Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
– Yet to be determined. Contact school for information.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
• Atlas Prep High School
– School bus will drop off caps, gowns, a celebratory t-shirt with the name of their selected college/career path and an Atlas tumbler May 21-22.
COLLEGES
• Charis Bible College
– Drive-in and curbside ceremonies, May 16. Class and faculty speakers will give speeches from inside the auditorium and graduates will watch livestream outside if vehicles.
• Colorado College
– In-person ceremony on campus for class of 2020 to be held May 22, 2021
• Pikes Peak Community College
– Virtual ceremony, 10 a.m. May 16, PPCC TV on Channel 21 on Comcast, 78 on Falcon Broadband, 8002 on Century Link’s Prism TV, ppcc.edu and facebook.com/PPCCedu.
• University of Colorado Colorado Springs
– Virtual ceremony, 1 p.m. May 15, YouTube and commencement.uccs.edu/virtual