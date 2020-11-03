Welcome to the Washington Examiner's interactive map. It's been designed so you can experiment with different strategies that get either President Trump or Joe Biden to the magic number of 270 electoral votes. Click a state once to turn it red for Republican, or twice to turn it blue for Democrat. The map will tally the Electoral College votes for each side and reveal the winner as you allocate each state and the District of Columbia.
2020 Electoral College Primer and Interactive Prediction Map
