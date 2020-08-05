If you haven't responded yet to the 2020 census questionnaire by mail, online or by phone, you'll likely be receiving a house call beginning Tuesday.
Local census takers wearing masks and trained in social distancing will be going house to house starting next week to try to complete the work of the constitutionally required counting of Americans every 10 years.
Census results determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to states and communities and representation in Congress.
The Trump administration recently announced it would be wrapping up the census count a month early with nearly 60 million households still uncounted. The Census Bureau said the cutoff was necessary to get the numbers to President Donald Trump by the end of the year.
Democrats charged that it was a deliberate attempt to undercount its traditional supporters.
If you haven't responded, you can do so today online at 2020Census.gov or by phone at 1-800-844-2020.
