A 30-mile stretch of Highway 115 was closed to motorists and residents of the Turkey Creek area are under orders to leave their homes after a new wildfire sparked south of Colorado Springs.

The Wild Horse Fire is burning in roughly 200 acres on Fort Carson, along an area south of Gate 6 and north of Turkey Creek, said post spokeswoman Brandy Gill.  

The fire started on the west side of the highway but jumped to the east amid high winds, Gill said. 

Highway 115 is closed between Colorado Springs and Penrose, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The closure spans Cheyenne Meadows Road to U.S. Highway 50, the tweet said. The fire is roughly at mile marker 33.

Assisting are fire crews from Highway 115, Security, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, CSU Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service, the Tri-Lakes area, Wescott and El Paso County Wildland.  No structures or personnel are currently threatened.

Hwy. 115 shut down due to fire

Southbound Hwy. 115 was shut down at Rock Creek Canyon Rd. on Sunday afternoon due to a brushfire over the hill on Ft. Carson. Only locals were being let through to get to their homes. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Highway 115 closed for fire

Highway 115 is closed between Colorado Springs and Penrose. (CDOT) 

Residents in the area of Turkey Creek and Little Turkey Creek are under a mandatory evacuation notice instructing them to leave immediately according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.  

