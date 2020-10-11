A 30-mile stretch of Highway 115 was closed to motorists and residents of the Turkey Creek area are under orders to leave their homes after a new wildfire sparked south of Colorado Springs.

The Wild Horse Fire is burning in roughly 200 acres on Fort Carson, along an area south of Gate 6 and north of Turkey Creek, said post spokeswoman Brandy Gill.

Here’s a look at the #WildHorseFire that is burning just south of #ColoradoSprings. The fire is currently 0% contained and estimated at about 150 to 200 acres. You can see smoke for miles. pic.twitter.com/PZx2hidUdn — Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) October 12, 2020

The fire started on the west side of the highway but jumped to the east amid high winds, Gill said.

Highway 115 is closed between Colorado Springs and Penrose, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

The closure spans Cheyenne Meadows Road to U.S. Highway 50, the tweet said. The fire is roughly at mile marker 33.

Assisting are fire crews from Highway 115, Security, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, CSU Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service, the Tri-Lakes area, Wescott and El Paso County Wildland. No structures or personnel are currently threatened.

Residents in the area of Turkey Creek and Little Turkey Creek are under a mandatory evacuation notice instructing them to leave immediately according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.