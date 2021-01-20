Detectives say a 20-year-old Palmer Park woman was fatally shot last Thursday by her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly stalked her outside her workplace hours before and threatened to kill her a week earlier, according to court documents released Wednesday.

After a 24-hour manhunt, local authorities arrested 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Romero on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Keyry Estefania Hernandez-Marroquin, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Romero allegedly shot Hernandez-Marroquin through her car window, after he sped in front of her car, cutting her off late afternoon Jan. 14 in the parking lot of a mobile trailer home park at 702 Highway 105, according to court documents.

A witness who lived nearby told a detective he saw a man get out of his black SUV and start to yell at the driver's side of the woman’s car, documents stated. The witness said he heard gunshots and ran toward the woman, who appeared to have been shot in her abdomen and shoulder. Then, he said he saw the man drive away, court papers said.

Hernandez-Marroquin's brother said he saw Romero drive through the trailer park and “got a sinking feeling” that he had done something to his sister, according to the documents.

Another witness told detectives he saw Hernandez-Marroquin roll down her car window before he heard four gunshots, documents stated. The witness called 911 as his father tried to help the woman, he said.

One of the woman’s relatives told detectives that Hernandez-Marroquin and Romero had dated for about six months and the three had lived together, before Hernandez-Marroquin ended the relationship and moved out due to Romero reportedly physically and verbally abusing her, court documents stated. She said Hernandez-Marroquin didn’t report the abuse to police, documents stated.

Romero and Hernandez-Marroquin’s families had known each other for a long time after both moved from El Salvador to live in the United States, the relative told detectives.

Hours before she was killed, Hernandez-Marroquin called her relative and told her that she had seen Romero outside her workplace, watching her, and that it wasn’t the first time he had stalked her, according to Romero’s arrest affidavit.

A week prior to the woman's death, the relative said Romero threatened to kill Hernandez-Marroquin, noting that Romero was jealous of her new boyfriend, documents stated.

Hernandez-Marroquin’s death marks the first homicide in El Paso County this year.