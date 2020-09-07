A 20-year-old man driving on a suspended license was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash reduced I-25 to one lane in both directions for about three hours.
The driver’s Jeep crashed off the southbound lanes at 6:46 a.m. on Labor Day between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard at mile post 133.
First responders attempted CPR before pronouncing the driver dead at the scene.
No one else was in the vehicle, Cutler said, and no other vehicles were involved.
The closed lanes of traffic reopened just before 10 a.m, Cutler said.
At noon, the scene was still an active investigation, he said.