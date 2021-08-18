A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe location of a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student missing since February.
The AWARE Foundation Inc., a national nonprofit dedicated to reconnecting families with missing and endangered individuals, shared details on the disappearance of 22-year-old Nathan Schwartz in February, and the reward being offered for his safe return on Wednesday evening.
Schwartz was last seen Feb. 21 at around 4 p.m., at his parents’ home in Eaton, before he left for school. At around 6:40 p.m., Schwartz’s mother got a text saying that he’d arrived in Colorado Springs, where he was studying. She hasn’t heard from him since.
On March 2, his black Toyota RAV4, which he set out for Colorado Springs in, was found abandoned in Salida, with no trace of Schwartz.
Schwartz is 5-foot-9, weighs 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. When he disappeared, he was wearing blue jeans, a dark gray zippered sweater, and brown leather shoes.
According to the nonprofit, $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the safe location of Schwartz.
Police asked that anyone with information into Schwartz’s disappearance or his current whereabouts call the Salida Police Department at 719-539-2596, or call Detective Martin Toetz, with the UCCS police department, at 719-255-3111.