Two people were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV.
A manhunt is on for the gunman.
Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a shots fired call at the Arbor Pointe Apartments near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. KKTV reported that residents were evacuated as police surrounded the complex, in case the shooter was still there.
The condition of the two wounded people are unknown.
Police told KKTV that they know the suspected shooter but have not released suspect information.
