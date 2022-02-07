Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking and pimping two young women at a Colorado Springs hotel Thursday, law enforcement announced.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Princeton Jackson after responding to a disturbance in the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard inside a hotel after Jackson tried to enter a room with two women in it, police said.

When police arrived they discovered the women and Jackson had traveled from Kansas. One of the women told the officers she had been sex trafficked and provided evidence. The other woman told police Jackson was pimping her, police said.

Police booked Jackson into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual servitude and pimping among other allegations.

