Two women killed in separate car crashes Monday night have been identified, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.
A pedestrian hit by a truck in the cross walk of West Garden of the Gods Road at North Chestnut Street In Colorado Springs was identified a 49-year-old Dawn Donley.
Donley was walking from north to south, when she was hit by a Toyota SUV headed eastbound, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Donley had serious injuries when the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs police arrived at the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.
The truck's driver, 66-year-old Robert M. Bland, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Another woman was also identified in a separate crash Monday night on Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs on Monday.
Thirty-seven-year-old, Miranda Kovach died after she lost control while driving a 2004 Chevy Cavalier eastbound and veered into the westbound lane of traffic, authorities said. The passenger side of the Chevy hit the front of a 2020 Hyundai Kona that was headed westbound, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Kovach was dead when troopers arrived around 6:04 p.m. The Hyundai driver was hospitalized for injuries.