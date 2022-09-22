A mountain biking challenge and “celebration of life” are coming to Colorado Springs this weekend, changing traffic and trail patterns.

Here’s what to know:

Pikes Peak APEX

An estimated 200 cyclists will take to the streets, parks and trails of El Paso and Fremont counties for the third annual Pikes Peak APEX. The race's final stage will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday in America the Beautiful Park and head southwest along Pikes Peak Greenway and Bear Creek trails. Rolling closures will follow along 21st Street 8-8:30 a.m. Uphill traffic on Captain Jacks Trail will not be allowed between 8 a.m. and noon.

Cyclists will also work their way through Bear Creek Road, Gold Camp Road, High Drive and Daniel’s Pass Trails in Sweetwater Canyon, crossing Cheyenne Canyon Road. Course maps are available at PikesPeakApex.com.

The city urges nonparticipants to use caution and consider avoiding this area during the race, which will conclude by 5 p.m. Suggested trail alternatives for Sunday include Stratton Open Space, Chamberlain Trail and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

Sam Guadagnoli celebration of life

A celebration of life remembering longtime Colorado Springs businessman Sam Guadagnoli will take place Saturday in the downtown block of Tejon Street. The street will be closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.