Two people killed in a motorcycle crash last week have been identified as 26-year-old Troy Rodrigues and 23-year-old Morganne Markowski, according to Colorado Springs police.

Rodrigues was driving a motorcycle that collided with a car at the intersection of U.S. 83 and Powers Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. June 9. Police said Rodrigues was pronounced dead at the scene.

Markowski was a passenger on the motorcycle. Despite lifesaving measures by emergency response, she also died at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

These are the 18th and 19th traffic fatalities of 2022. At this same time last year, there were 19 fatalities in Colorado Springs.