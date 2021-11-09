El Paso County Coroner's Office identified two victims killed last week outside an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs.

Deputies found 54-year-old Leroy Law and 20-year-old Darius Cheatem dead inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove in the Fountain Springs Apartments after officers responded to a shooting call around 12:25 a.m. Nov. 2, police said.

Law and Cheatem are the 33rd and 34th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000; or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.