Two vehicles rammed into a police cruiser late Monday night in the southwest Colorado Springs, according to police.
The officers were responding to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Hill Road and Old Stage Road.
Police arrived at Old Stage Road when two vehicles, a white SUV and red sedan started to drive toward the officers, police said. One officer motioned with her flashlight for the vehicles to stop. Instead, the vehicles slowed down, revved their engines and accelerated towards the officer almost hitting her.
Both vehicles drove past the officer down the mountain hitting a police cruiser along the way at the 7-mile sign at Bear Trap Ranch.
Police managed to find and retrieve the red sedan, however the white SUV, which was listed as stolen was not found.
No officers were injured and the police cruiser had minor damage.
