Two people are trapped after being caught in a coal pile landslide Thursday at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo.

The victims, who are employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran.

Employees near the scene immediately began trying to rescue the victims using shovels to no avail. Rescuers are currently trying to excavate the area above where the victims are thought to be in order to prevent that material from collapsing onto other rescuers.

Duran described the coal pile as "very unstable."

A Flight for Life helicopter and ambulances are standing by.

"Our hopes are high that it will be a rescue rather than a body recovery," Duran said. he added that the operation will be conducted as a rescue "until we know otherwise."

Duran said that the sheer weight of the landslide and the possibility of suffocation are the biggest dangers to the victims.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.”

Technical rescue teams were dispatched, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Click or tap here for livestream video from KKTV.

Return to gazette.com for updates on this developing story.