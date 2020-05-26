A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot Tuesday afternoon outside a 7-Eleven store in Fountain, authorities said.
Officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds about 12:30 p.m. in the store's parking lot at 7725 Fountain Mesa Rd. Fountain Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said.
The 19-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 14-year-old had injuries that were not life-threatening, Schneider said. Both were taken to a hospital.
Police found a gun near a gas pump and continue to investigate the shooting, Schneider said. No arrests have been announced.