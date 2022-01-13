The two teens found dead early Sunday at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex have been identified as Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and Nevean Tafoya, the city's first and second homicide victims of the year, law enforcement said Thursday.
Venezio-Hernandez, 13, and Tafoya, 15, both lived in Pueblo, Colorado Springs Police Department public information officer Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release, adding that city police were not investigating any new homicides at this time last year. The city's first homicide in 2021 didn't occur until Jan. 23.
Police received calls reporting shots fired in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers found multiple gunshot victims, in addition to the bodies of Venezio-Hernandez and Tafoya. Three of the wounded — two adults and a juvenile — were transported to a local hospital and later released, Sokolik said.
Minutes after receiving calls regarding the shooting, dispatchers received another call regarding a juvenile with gunshot wounds at a private residence less than a mile away. The injured male was transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the incident on South Chelton Road, police determined.
Witnesses and those with information are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 440-7000, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Gazette reporters Chhun Sun and Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.
