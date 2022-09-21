Two suspects in a robbery in the Knob Hill area evaded arrest Tuesday night after crashing into two patrol vehicles, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Just after 9 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue and stole a "large amount of cash and merchandise," police said.
Officers said they later located and tried to stop the suspects, but drove away and while hitting two patrol vehicles in the process.
This is an active investigation and the suspects have not been arrested, police said.