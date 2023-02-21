Two suspects are on the loose following the attempted theft of an ATM at a Walgreens on Circle Drive and Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said they arrived before dawn Monday to the shattered front door and the ATM located outside the building in tatters.

Police were unable to confirm why the ATM was outside the building, or if any cash had been stolen, according to CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene.

Police said they’re looking for two men driving a light-colored pickup truck but were unable to provide a physical description at this time.