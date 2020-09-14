Gunmen robbed two all-night convenience stores in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, getting cash at one and coming up empty at another, police said.
Police hadn't caught anyone for the crimes and didn't say whether the robberies were related.
A male robber dressed in all black with a camouflage mask entered a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of 21st Street around 3 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, according to Colorado Springs police. The robber also tried to mug a customer in the store at gunpoint.
The robber escaped the store with an undisclosed amount of money and several packs of cigarettes.
When police arrived they searched the area, but did not find any suspects.
About a half hour later, around 3:30 a.m., a robber tried to raid a 7-Eleven in the 1900 block of North Academy Boulevard.
The male robber entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint, but the robbery was unsuccessful and fled the store empty-handed.