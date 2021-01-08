The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two men who broke into a home in December and shot the homeowner.
The burglary and shooting took place on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of De La Vista Circle south of Widefield Community Park. The homeowner is recovering from his injuries, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office has obtained images of the suspects from security camera footage, but said they blurred parts of the video “for investigative purposes.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (719) 520-6666. Authorities warn that the suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous.”