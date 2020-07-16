Two people were shot in a northeast Colorado Springs parking lot in broad daylight Wednesday, police said.
Police were dispatched about 1 p.m. to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to initial police reports. After two cars met in the parking lot, one person exited a car and shot several rounds at the other car, police said. The shooter then chased the car as the driver tried to escape.
Two people inside the car were struck, and they later showed up at a hospital for treatment and were released, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Details about the suspect were not immediately available and no arrests were made, police said.