Police are investigating after two people were shot at a northeast Colorado Springs restaurant overnight.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the New Havana Grill near Academy and Maizeland to a reported shooting. Police say two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries, and both of these people were transported to local hospitals.

Police say after a disturbance between bar patrons, one person went to a car in the parking lot and shot multiple rounds back towards the entrance of the bar, before leaving the area.

Read more at KKTV.com.