Two people were shot in separate incidents late Friday night in Colorado Springs.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Circle Drive near Dutch Bros. Coffee around 10:50 p.m. Friday night on reports of shots fired. They found one shooting victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Officers are currently investigating this incident and there is no danger to the public, according to police.
Later, a man was shot in northeast Colorado Springs just before midnight, according to police.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Westwood Boulevard near Austin Bluffs and Academy on reports of shots fired. They found one shooting victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.