Colorado Springs police on Sunday were investigating whether two shootings near a restaurant off North Academy Boulevard were connected.
Officers found a man with serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds inside the Havana Grill & Bar around 1 a.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
About an hour later, a different man arrived at a hospital with serious but not life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe that the second victim was also shot near North Academy Boulevard, the TV station reported.
As of Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest.