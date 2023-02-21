Two people from the Colorado Springs area died following a car crash in Waterford, Connecticut on Saturday, according to a press release from the Waterford Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m., Saturday, the department said. Police determined early in the investigation that the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a wall with the three passengers inside.

The two deceased passengers have been identified as 24-year-old Dylan Richey from Monument, and 23-year-old Bramm Miler from Colorado Springs, according to the press release.

The driver, 21-year-old Robert Swell from Bloomfield is expected to survive.

This article will be updated once more information is received.