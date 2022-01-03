Two parolees with extensive criminal histories were arrested on Monday after being found in possession of stolen vehicles, guns and illegal drugs, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.
Michael Bryant, 37, and Timothy Fillmore, 29, face a variety of charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
At about 6:45a.m., officers were at the Tomahawk Truck Stop on South Santa Fe Ave., trying to locate an OnStar-equipped vehicle that had been reported stolen when they saw two men moving between the reported stolen car and a second vehicle, police said. The second car had been reported stolen as well.
Police searched Bryant, Fillmore and the two vehicles and found “handguns, burglary tools, stolen motor vehicle parts and drug paraphernalia.” Fillmore was also in possession of what investigators believe was heroine and methamphetamine.
Bryant and Fillmore were on parole through the Colorado Department of Corrections, officials said. Last year, Bryant was sentenced to three years in prison for motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, officials said. Fillmore’s criminal history shows felony convictions for menacing in 2018, escape in 2019, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender in 2021. He was sentenced to 15 months on the weapons charge.
“Both Bryant and Fillmore’s sentences ran concurrent which is why they were eligible for parole and didn’t have to serve the entire incarceration sentence,” the news release stated.
