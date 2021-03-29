Police responded to two armed robberies in Colorado Springs overnight, law enforcement said.
The first robbery was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Uintah Street where two male robbers burst into a business and threatened the clerk with a gun while demanding money. The robbers ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Officers did not find the bandits, police said.
The second robbery was reported in the 800 block of North Nevada around 4:38 a.m. where a lone, male robber entered a business and flashed a gun. He demanded money and cigarettes, police said, but didn't manage to steal anything.
Police hadn't tracked him down.