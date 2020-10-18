Two motorcyclists were killed in separate El Paso County crashes overnight Saturday and a Colorado Springs woman was arrested for allegedly driving away from one, Colorado State Troopers said in Sunday news releases.
Erick Rios Lopez of Fountain was killed Saturday about 6 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25, about 15 miles south of Colorado Springs, when he was thrown from his Harley Davidson after Shannon Burton of Colorado Springs allegedly hit him and another rider, troopers said. Lopez was wearing a helmet.
Authorities later found Burton, 44, in Fountain.
Nathanael Hauser of Colorado Springs, 32, was thrown from his Harley Davidson and rolled in the median of the interstate after the crash, troopers said. Hauser was also wearing a helmet and had minor injuries.
Burton was driving a Nissan Altima in the right lane when she reportedly hit the two motorcyclists in the left lane at mile post 120.
Burton, 44, allegedly drove away from the crash, even after losing control and driving off of the right side of the interstate, troopers said. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Authorities did not specify what caused Burton to collide with the riders.
Just after midnight Sunday, a 45-year-old man was killed in northeastern El Paso County while riding the wrong way on a road and hit by two oncoming cars, troopers said.
The man, whose identity was not publicly released, was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson the wrong way on Constitution Avenue near Springside Drive at 12:52 a.m. when he was hit by an oncoming 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old woman. The motorcyclist was hit again by another car, a 2014 Kia Optima driven by a 23-year-old man. The names of the drivers were not released and details about their injuries were not immediately available.
Troopers say the motorcyclist died on scene and suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash.