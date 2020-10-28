Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Colorado Springs Thursday were identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office
Uralio Lucero, 49, was driving north on North Nevada Avenue around 1:15 p.m. north of downtown near Colombia Street.
Colorado Springs police said an SUV was making a left turn when Lucero hit the driver side of the SUV. Multiple people rushed to help Lucero who died at the scene of the crash, police said.
Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.
2 motorcyclists killed in separate El Paso County crashes, including alleged hit-and-run by Colorado Springs woman
Austin Smith, 26, was involved in a crash just after 3 p.m. while driving north on Colorado 115, south of Lake Avenue.
Police said a Smith hit an SUV that was turning left. Smith died at the scene of the crash, police said.
Speed was also a factor in the crash, officers said.