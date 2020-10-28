police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh
Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Colorado Springs Thursday were identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office

 Uralio Lucero, 49, was driving north on North Nevada Avenue around 1:15 p.m. north of downtown near Colombia Street.

Colorado Springs police said an SUV was making a left turn when Lucero hit the driver side of the SUV. Multiple people rushed to help Lucero who died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

 Austin Smith, 26, was involved in a crash just after 3 p.m. while driving north on Colorado 115, south of Lake Avenue.

Police said a Smith hit an SUV that was turning left. Smith died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Speed was also a factor in the crash, officers said.

