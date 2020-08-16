Two people on a motorcycle were killed Sunday afternoon in a collision west of Divide involving as many as five vehicles, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Highway 24 at mile marker 277.
“We do have the road shut down and detours are in place,” said Cpl. Ivan Alvarado.
Alvarado couldn’t provide more information about the victims or say how the crash unfolded. It’s not clear how long the highway will be closed while the investigation continues. Investigators will determine if citations or charges are appropriate, he said.
