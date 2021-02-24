Two more Colorado Springs school districts will soon expand in-person learning, joining other local districts in making similar decisions.
District 49 students will return to full Monday through Friday instruction once its two-week spring break concludes on March 29. Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will begin a four-day schedule, with Wednesdays off, on March 8, two weeks before its spring break begins on March 19.
District 12 Superintendent Walt Cooper said its reopening applies to its middle and high school. The district’s three elementary schools have been in-person since the beginning of the school year, he said.
Both districts said the decision to expand in-person learning was influenced by the state's COVID-19 dial, which recommends in-person learning at level yellow. This is in contrast with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which generally recommend hybrid or virtual instruction under the levels of COVID-19 community prevalence seen in El Paso County.
Both districts will continue to offer online learning to students whose families feel more comfortable with it.
Colorado Springs District 11 plans to return to full-time in-person learning for all students starting March 10. Academy District 20 plans to bring middle and high school students back to in-person classes four-days a week starting March 15, the districts announced last week.
The Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.