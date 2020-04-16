- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Two additional long-term care centers in Colorado Springs were reported to have outbreaks of the coronavirus, according to data from the El Paso County Public Health Department.
A woman in her 60s at Solange at Appletree Assisted Living, 1165 Brockdell Drive, tested positive for the virus, said Christel Aime, owner and a nurse at the facility in the Security-Widefield area. The woman is not critically ill and is being quarantined inside the building, where 15 others live, Aime said.
Two residents at Colorado Springs Senior Homes, at 3102 N. Prospect St., tested positive, as well as one staff member, the health department reported. No additional information was released and a request for comment was not returned.
- LIST: Colorado long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases.
No one at either facility has died from the virus, according to the health department.
At Winslow Court Assisted Living and Senior Living, where 10 residents were previously reported infected, five more have fallen ill, officials said. Nine staff members have also contracted the virus.
As of Wednesday, six residents at MorningStar Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows died, six from Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, and nine at Laurel Manor Care Center.
The Gazette's Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.