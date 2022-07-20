Hayman Fire burnscar regrowth02.JPG

Twenty years after the Hayman fire, aspen trees in June 2022 have started to fill in parts of the burn scar where large pine trees used to stand. Although the regrowth is good, the aspens are not yet providing enough protection to prevent snow from blowing away in the winter and melting too quickly in the summer, ultimately effecting the areas watershed. 

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

Two lightning-sparked fires are burning in the Hayman burn scar, according to a tweet from the United States Forest Service's Pike-San Isabel chapter.

The tweet, sent around 5:15 p.m., said both the fires are about a tenth of an acre in size and are located on the South Platte Ranger District between Deckers and Woodland Park. 

Both fires have been fully contained, according to updates from the forest service. One of the blazes grew to two-tenths of acre.

The Hayman fire charred 137,760 acres, or 215 square miles, during a six-week period in June and July 2002, according to the state’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

