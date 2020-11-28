Two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday at a home in a north Colorado Springs neighborhood, police said.
The shooting in the 11900 block of Hanging Valley Way near Interquest and Voyager parkways was reported just before 2 a.m, Gazette news partner KKTV said. Both victims were found dead in the home.
Witnesses told officers that the double killing happened during a gathering at the home. The only information police released about the victims is that both were adults.
No arrests have been announced, but police described the shooting as an "isolated incident" that posed "no immediate threat to the public."