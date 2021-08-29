Two motorcyclists died in separate overnight crashes in Colorado Springs on Saturday, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to a crash at North Academy Boulevard and Village Road South about 9:40 p.m. where a motorcycle and vehicle collided, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders took the rider to the hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Officers believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers found a motorcycle crash at North Union Boulevard and Acacia Drive, police said.

Officers saw a motorcycle in the road next to two people who were unresponsive. One of the riders died and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.