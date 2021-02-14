Two people were killed Sunday in separate avalanches in Colorado, the latest in a deadly season for backcountry adventurers.
A snowmobiler was caught and killed in an avalanche west of Rollins Pass near Fraser, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The avalanche occurred on an east-facing slope above tree-line on Mount Epworth. When the snow stopped, the snowmobiler was buried underneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake. It's unclear when the avalanche was triggered.
A backcountry snowboarder traveling alone was buried and killed in an avalanche near Mount Trelease north of Loveland Pass, the CAIC said.
The avalanche happened about 9:30 a.m. on an east-facing slope above tree line, on a terrain feature known as Pat's Knob, at 12,300 feet. Search and rescue crews found the snowboarder buried with a deployed avalanche airbag. Part of the airbag was visible, but snow covered the tourer’s head.
The victims' names weren’t released.
The deaths bring to 10 the number of avalanche fatalities this season. There were six avalanche deaths last year, the CAIC said.
The risk of avalanches is the worst Colorado has seen since the winter of 2011-12, CAIC Director Ethan Greene said in December, raising alarms for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers as they visit their favorite slopes.
Greene urged everyone to examine the avalanche forecasts before leaving home. The avalanche conditions for much of the state are considerable, making conservative decision-making essential.
This year’s avalanche risk is driven by an underlying weak snowpack that can give way and lead to broad slides, sometimes hundreds of feet wide, authorities said. As snow builds on top of the weak snow, it makes it easy for skiers and others to trigger slides.
Sunday’s deaths come less than two weeks after three experienced backcountry skiers were killed by an avalanche Feb. 2 during a backcountry ski trip near Silverton.