Two motorists were killed, two others were injured, and Highway 115 was shut down in both directions after a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a semi truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 29 north of Penrose, according to the state patrol. Two occupants of the sedan were dead at the scene, and the two occupants of the semi were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.
Officials said the highway was expected to be closed between Penrose and El Paso County until at least midnight, and advised motorists to use Interstate 25 as an alternate route.