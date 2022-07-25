A suspect remains at large after involvement in a stabbing in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
Around 1:10 a.m., police responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex located near 2300 Willow Tree Grove. Police said the caller said they had found an unknown suspect in their apartment and that the caller and another person in the apartment had been stabbed by the suspect.
Police said they provided medical aid until members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived.
Officials said they did not make an arrest and continue to search for the suspect.